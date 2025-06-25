Left Menu

Deadly Ambush in Northern Nigeria: A Rising Challenge for Security Forces

At least 17 soldiers were killed in northern Nigeria as gunmen stormed three army bases, showcasing the rising challenge for security forces in a region plagued by violence from armed gangs and Islamist groups. The Nigerian Army launched counterattacks, responding to the surprise ambush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:57 IST
Deadly Ambush in Northern Nigeria: A Rising Challenge for Security Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a brutal assault on Nigeria's security forces, at least 17 soldiers have been killed after gunmen attacked three army bases in the country's northern region. The incident underscores the grave security challenges posed by armed gangs, often referred to as bandits, who are rampant in the area.

The Nigerian Army, while confirming the attacks on Tuesday, declined to furnish detailed accounts but acknowledged the fatal clashes. "Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles," an army statement regretted, adding that injured troops are receiving medical care.

Sources revealed the gunmen executed surprise strikes on the army's forward operating bases in Niger State and a neighboring Kaduna State, catching soldiers off-guard and engaging them for hours. Security efforts continue to be strained as Nigeria battles armed gangs and extremist factions like Boko Haram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025