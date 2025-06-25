Deadly Ambush in Northern Nigeria: A Rising Challenge for Security Forces
At least 17 soldiers were killed in northern Nigeria as gunmen stormed three army bases, showcasing the rising challenge for security forces in a region plagued by violence from armed gangs and Islamist groups. The Nigerian Army launched counterattacks, responding to the surprise ambush.
- Country:
- Nigeria
In a brutal assault on Nigeria's security forces, at least 17 soldiers have been killed after gunmen attacked three army bases in the country's northern region. The incident underscores the grave security challenges posed by armed gangs, often referred to as bandits, who are rampant in the area.
The Nigerian Army, while confirming the attacks on Tuesday, declined to furnish detailed accounts but acknowledged the fatal clashes. "Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles," an army statement regretted, adding that injured troops are receiving medical care.
Sources revealed the gunmen executed surprise strikes on the army's forward operating bases in Niger State and a neighboring Kaduna State, catching soldiers off-guard and engaging them for hours. Security efforts continue to be strained as Nigeria battles armed gangs and extremist factions like Boko Haram.
(With inputs from agencies.)