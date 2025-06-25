Deadly Ambush in Northern Nigeria: A Rising Challenge for Security Forces

In a brutal assault on Nigeria's security forces, at least 17 soldiers have been killed after gunmen attacked three army bases in the country's northern region. The incident underscores the grave security challenges posed by armed gangs, often referred to as bandits, who are rampant in the area.

The Nigerian Army, while confirming the attacks on Tuesday, declined to furnish detailed accounts but acknowledged the fatal clashes. "Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles," an army statement regretted, adding that injured troops are receiving medical care.

Sources revealed the gunmen executed surprise strikes on the army's forward operating bases in Niger State and a neighboring Kaduna State, catching soldiers off-guard and engaging them for hours. Security efforts continue to be strained as Nigeria battles armed gangs and extremist factions like Boko Haram.

