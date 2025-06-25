Left Menu

Kenya's Protest Anniversary: A Nation's Struggle for Justice and Accountability

In Kenya, demonstrations marking the anniversary of anti-tax protest left several hospitalized amid unresolved issues over police violence. New protests emerged following a blogger's death in custody. Despite a media ban, public discontent continues, underscored by last year's fatal protests and recent legal action against officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 10 individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds during Wednesday's rallies in Kenya, commemorating the one-year anniversary of deadly protests against a tax bill, according to hospital sources and Citizen Television reports. The assailants remain unidentified.

Thousands gathered on Wednesday, marking last year's events that resulted in 60 fatalities and the storming of the national parliament. In response, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds in Nairobi and restricted traffic into the city center, the focal point of the protests. Kenyan police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga did not comment on the gunshot incidents.

Despite President Ruto's withdrawal of the contentious tax proposals, public outrage over law enforcement's excessive force persists, ignited further by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody. Six individuals, including three police officers, faced murder charges related to his death on Tuesday, all pleading not guilty. The Communications Authority of Kenya banned live broadcasts of ongoing protests, sparking accusations from the Kenya Editors Guild of constitutional violations.

