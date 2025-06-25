Left Menu

Remembering 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas': A Call to Protect Democracy

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu highlighted the need to protect India's Constitution during 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' in Tawang. The event commemorates the 1975 Emergency, a dark period in India's democracy. It saw participation from political figures, students, and locals, emphasizing constitutional integrity and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:19 IST
Remembering 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas': A Call to Protect Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday emphasized the importance of learning from history and reaffirming collective efforts to safeguard the Constitution.

Leading 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' in Tawang, Khandu urged the populace to protect civil liberties and uphold democratic values that are core to the nation.

The event marks the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, a bleak chapter in India's democratic history, reminding citizens of the need to maintain constitutional integrity and democratic ethos.

The programme was jointly organized by BJP's Tawang unit and the district administration, reflecting on constitutional importance.

State BJP president and various dignitaries were present, witnessing a peaceful rally from the Giant Buddha statue to the DC office, with students and civilians in solidarity for constitutional democracy.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik noted the day serves as a poignant reminder of a period when citizens' rights were suppressed. Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, he stressed educating younger generations on democratic fragility.

In tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, Parnaik praised his leadership and resilience during difficult times, urging his legacy be sustained through public education and commitment to democratic ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025