Remembering 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas': A Call to Protect Democracy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday emphasized the importance of learning from history and reaffirming collective efforts to safeguard the Constitution.

Leading 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' in Tawang, Khandu urged the populace to protect civil liberties and uphold democratic values that are core to the nation.

The event marks the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, a bleak chapter in India's democratic history, reminding citizens of the need to maintain constitutional integrity and democratic ethos.

The programme was jointly organized by BJP's Tawang unit and the district administration, reflecting on constitutional importance.

State BJP president and various dignitaries were present, witnessing a peaceful rally from the Giant Buddha statue to the DC office, with students and civilians in solidarity for constitutional democracy.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik noted the day serves as a poignant reminder of a period when citizens' rights were suppressed. Reflecting on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, he stressed educating younger generations on democratic fragility.

In tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, Parnaik praised his leadership and resilience during difficult times, urging his legacy be sustained through public education and commitment to democratic ideals.

