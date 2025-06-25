Tragedy in Samba: VDG Ends His Life Mysteriously

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a Village Defence Guard reportedly ended his life using his own weapon. Officials identified the deceased as 47-year-old Omkar Nath.

The somber event unfolded inside his home at Nichla village, Ghagwal, when Nath allegedly shot himself using a muzzle loading gun.

The reasons for this distressing incident remain unclear, and local authorities have initiated inquest proceedings to uncover the motive behind this extreme step.

(With inputs from agencies.)