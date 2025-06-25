VP Dhankhar Warns Youth on Lessons from Emergency Era, Urges Constitutional Vigilance

In a powerful and emotionally charged address at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar reflected on the infamous day of June 25, 1975, marking 50 years since the proclamation of Emergency in India. Speaking to students and faculty members, he vividly described the 21-month period of Emergency as a moment of unprecedented constitutional breakdown and suppression of civil liberties.

“Fifty years ago, the oldest, largest, and most vibrant democracy went through an unexpected hazard—an earthquake that shook the foundations of democracy,” he said, calling the night of the Emergency's imposition a moment when the cabinet was sidelined, and democracy was betrayed for personal gain.

He criticized the then Prime Minister for acting in self-interest after an adverse High Court ruling, and the President for signing the emergency proclamation, thereby “trampling constitutionalism.”

Judiciary Under Fire: High Courts vs. Supreme Court

Shri Dhankhar highlighted a chilling statistic from that period—over 1.4 lakh people were imprisoned, many of them without access to the judicial system or the ability to assert their Fundamental Rights.

While nine High Courts across the country stood firm in defense of civil liberties, the Supreme Court of India, he lamented, failed to uphold justice, choosing instead to side with the executive.

“It ruled that the Emergency and its duration were the executive's prerogative and that Fundamental Rights were not enforceable during its span—a verdict that severely undermined public trust,” said the Vice-President.

He recalled the lone dissenting voice of Justice H.R. Khanna, who became a symbol of judicial integrity. Citing a U.S. newspaper, Dhankhar remarked, “If ever democracy returns to Bharat, a monument will be built for H.R. Khanna.”

‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’: A Call for Reflection and Resistance

In a heartfelt appeal to the students, Shri Dhankhar emphasized the significance of “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas”—a day commemorated to ensure such constitutional violations never occur again.

“You are the most vital stakeholders in governance and democracy,” he told the youth, urging them to be vigilant, informed, and engaged. “What happened to the Press? Who were jailed? Many later rose to become Prime Ministers and Presidents. This is your history. You must learn it.”

The observance, he clarified, is not merely symbolic but a reaffirmation of India’s democratic ideals, meant to inspire constitutional awareness and civic responsibility among younger generations.

On-Campus Learning as a Crucible for Change

Touching on the broader role of educational institutions, Shri Dhankhar remarked that campuses are not just centers for academic credentials but arenas of ideation and transformation.

“These are the places where fear must not stifle innovation. They must be safe havens for bold thinking, trial, and progress,” he said. Encouraging action, he invoked a popular corporate slogan with a twist—“Just do it… Do it now!”

He portrayed campuses as "organic crucibles" where students can mold not only their futures but also shape the destiny of the nation.

Alumni as Catalysts for Institutional Growth

The Vice-President also underlined the vital role of alumni networks, urging Kumaon University’s vast alumni base to contribute financially and emotionally to their alma mater.

“If 100,000 alumni give just ₹10,000 a year, the university will gain ₹100 crore annually. Over time, this could make it self-sustaining and world-class,” he said.

He cited international examples where alumni endowments exceed $10 billion to $50 billion, noting the immense potential of Indian institutions if such connections are cultivated.

He proposed that Dev Bhoomi (Uttarakhand) take the lead in pioneering robust alumni engagement models, setting a precedent for others.

A Warning, a Tribute, and a Vision

Vice-President Dhankhar’s address was a compelling blend of historical reckoning, civic urging, and visionary foresight. He painted a haunting picture of India’s constitutional crisis five decades ago, while igniting hope through education, youth engagement, and a recommitment to democracy.

As he concluded, his message resonated deeply: “The Emergency was not just a moment in history; it’s a warning bell that must continue to echo. And our youth must never let it ring again.”