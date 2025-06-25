Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed After Four-Decade Chase in Bank Fraud Case

CBI arrested Satish Kumar Anand, who evaded justice for over 40 years after being convicted in a bank fraud case in 1985. Anand, involved in a Rs 5.69 lakh fraud against Bank of India, was finally apprehended in Delhi and taken to Dehradun for court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:55 IST
Fugitive Nabbed After Four-Decade Chase in Bank Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Satish Kumar Anand, a fugitive evading justice for more than 40 years, in connection with a bank fraud case. Anand was convicted in 1985 for defrauding the Bank of India, amounting to Rs 5.69 lakh, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Despite this, he managed to avoid capture for decades.

The CBI, in a statement, revealed that Anand, now in his seventies, was arrested in North Delhi's Rohini area. He has since been transported to Dehradun, where he will be produced before a special court. Anand was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy with the branch manager in 1977, resulting in a fraudulent loan granted to a private company on the basis of forged documents.

Following an eight-year investigation and trial, Anand was convicted, while the branch manager was acquitted. After the trial, Anand absconded, prompting the court to declare him a proclaimed offender in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025