Fugitive Nabbed After Four-Decade Chase in Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Satish Kumar Anand, a fugitive evading justice for more than 40 years, in connection with a bank fraud case. Anand was convicted in 1985 for defrauding the Bank of India, amounting to Rs 5.69 lakh, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Despite this, he managed to avoid capture for decades.

The CBI, in a statement, revealed that Anand, now in his seventies, was arrested in North Delhi's Rohini area. He has since been transported to Dehradun, where he will be produced before a special court. Anand was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy with the branch manager in 1977, resulting in a fraudulent loan granted to a private company on the basis of forged documents.

Following an eight-year investigation and trial, Anand was convicted, while the branch manager was acquitted. After the trial, Anand absconded, prompting the court to declare him a proclaimed offender in 2009.

