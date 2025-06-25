Haryana Revamps Registration Offices for Transparent Property Transactions
The Haryana government plans to transform registration offices into Passport Seva Kendra-style facilities to enhance service delivery, transparency, and accountability. Initially focusing on high-density districts, the initiative involves infrastructure upgrades, digital solutions, and the establishment of state-level Revenue Data Centres to address server response issues.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government is set to revamp its registration offices, emulating the Passport Seva Kendras, aiming to improve service delivery and transparency, according to a senior official.
Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner of Revenue and Disaster Management, highlighted that this initiative reflects Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's dedication to simplifying property transactions for citizens. The phased rollout will initially target high-density districts such as Panchkula, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
Transformations include infrastructure upgrades, digital enhancements like online slot bookings, and real-time display systems, intending to resolve server issues at sub-divisional levels through new state-level Revenue Data Centres. The changes coincide with the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project to ensure accurate land demarcation and transparent property registration.
