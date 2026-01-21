AM Group's $25 Billion AI Compute Hub in Uttar Pradesh: A Giant Leap Towards Sustainable AI Infrastructure

AM Group, a leader in energy transition, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Invest UP to set up a High Performance Compute Hub in Greater Noida. Valued at $25 billion, this 1 GW facility is a landmark investment aimed at handling AI workloads globally.

The project is a step towards realizing the Indian Government's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, promising a leap in AI-driven services. It features phased development with green energy solutions, reflecting the commitment to a carbon-neutral economy.

This venture is set to foster significant foreign direct investment and job creation, supported by AMG's pioneering spirit in renewable energy and AI technology, as asserted by the group's leadership at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

