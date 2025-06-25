CBI Nabs Trio in Rs 2.5 Crore Fake Postage Stamp Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough in dismantling a Rs 2.5 crore fake postage stamp scam, arresting three individuals implicated in the fraud. Officials revealed the arrests on Wednesday, marking a crucial development in the case.

The scam primarily involved a former sub-post master, now deceased, who allegedly conspired with others in booking registered articles worth Rs 2.78 crore between May 2023 and November 2024, using counterfeit postage stamps. In stark contrast, legitimate sales at the Lakhaoti Sub Post Office only amounted to Rs 28 lakh.

A CBI spokesperson highlighted the financial damage and illicit gains, stating the scheme resulted in a Rs 2.50 crore loss to the Postal Department. Arrests included the brother of the sub-post master, Pappu Singh, alongside Rajesh Kumar and his father, Mahendra Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)