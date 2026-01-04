Left Menu

Kerala's Blockchain Revolution: Securing Land Transactions

Kerala's government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is advancing plans to use blockchain technology to secure land transactions. These initiatives aim to enhance transparency and efficiency in the Registration Department, eliminate corruption, and simplify services, ensuring citizens can access crucial services without office visits.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced plans to harness blockchain technology to bolster the security of land transactions in the state. Speaking at the annual Registration Department Day celebrations, Vijayan highlighted several initiatives intended to streamline services for citizens, emphasizing a shift towards efficient and transparent operations.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of the Registration Department in protecting property rights and generating government revenue. He noted significant reforms have been implemented to improve transparency and efficiency, reducing reliance on middlemen and eradicating corrupt practices.

Notably, Kerala is taking strides to support marginalized communities with equitable justice measures, including marriage registration updates. The state aims to extend stamp duty concessions to poorer families, contributing to its broader goal of eliminating landlessness and ensuring hassle-free property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

