JVP Condemns US Military Action in Venezuela
Sri Lanka’s Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) condemns U.S. military action in Venezuela, denouncing the invasion and abduction of President Nicolas Maduro as violations of sovereignty. The JVP urges respect for democratic principles and calls for Venezuela’s autonomy. The U.S. accuses Maduro of drug trafficking, claims he denies.
On Sunday, Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a significant entity in the ruling National People's Power (NPP), publicly denounced the United States for invading Venezuela and capturing its elected leader, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife.
In a statement, JVP criticized the U.S. military incursion into Caracas, despite American accusations of drug trafficking which Maduro firmly denies. The incident led to Maduro and his wife being relocated to New York, prompting Venezuela to declare a national emergency.
Emphasizing the importance of respecting sovereignty, JVP declared, "Powerful countries do not have the right to violate this principle." The group urged for respect toward democratic norms and human rights, stressing that Venezuelans should determine their future without external interference.
