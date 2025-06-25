Protest Erupts After Contractual Worker Killed on Duty
Family members and locals protest in Bhawargarh after Rajkumar Suman, a contractual power department worker, dies from an electric shock while on duty. The demonstration ceased after assurances of compensation and legal action. Suman succumbed to his injuries at Baran district hospital.
A protest took place in Bhawargarh town in Baran district after a young contractual worker died on the job. Rajkumar Suman, 25, was fatally injured by an electric shock while repairing a transformer.
Family members and locals blocked roads, demanding compensation and action. Authorities assured them of a Rs 10 lakh compensation and committed to registering a case in the matter, leading the protesters to agree to a post-mortem examination.
Suman was initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to Baran district hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to ASP Rajesh Choudhary.
