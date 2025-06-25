Protest Erupts After Contractual Worker Killed on Duty

A protest took place in Bhawargarh town in Baran district after a young contractual worker died on the job. Rajkumar Suman, 25, was fatally injured by an electric shock while repairing a transformer.

Family members and locals blocked roads, demanding compensation and action. Authorities assured them of a Rs 10 lakh compensation and committed to registering a case in the matter, leading the protesters to agree to a post-mortem examination.

Suman was initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to Baran district hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to ASP Rajesh Choudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)