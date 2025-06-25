Left Menu

Protest Erupts After Contractual Worker Killed on Duty

Family members and locals protest in Bhawargarh after Rajkumar Suman, a contractual power department worker, dies from an electric shock while on duty. The demonstration ceased after assurances of compensation and legal action. Suman succumbed to his injuries at Baran district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:25 IST
Protest Erupts After Contractual Worker Killed on Duty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest took place in Bhawargarh town in Baran district after a young contractual worker died on the job. Rajkumar Suman, 25, was fatally injured by an electric shock while repairing a transformer.

Family members and locals blocked roads, demanding compensation and action. Authorities assured them of a Rs 10 lakh compensation and committed to registering a case in the matter, leading the protesters to agree to a post-mortem examination.

Suman was initially treated at a local hospital before being referred to Baran district hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to ASP Rajesh Choudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025