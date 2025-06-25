Experts, Policymakers Call for Unified Strategy to Scale Agroforestry in India

In a pivotal move to enhance the sustainability and resilience of India’s rainfed landscapes, a one-day national workshop on “Agroforestry for Resilient Rainfed Landscapes” was held at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex in New Delhi. The workshop was jointly organized by the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), the Natural Resource Management (NRM) Division of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), and the Revitalising Rainfed Agriculture (RRA) Network.

The event brought together key policymakers, domain experts, researchers, and practitioners to deliberate on strategic frameworks, field innovations, and policy alignment to mainstream agroforestry in India's rainfed agriculture.

Inaugural Address Emphasizes Strategic Importance of Agroforestry

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, DA&FW, who underscored the transformative role of agroforestry in achieving climate-resilient agriculture, especially in India's rainfed and degraded landscapes.

“Agroforestry holds immense promise to not only support livelihoods but also restore ecosystems, mitigate carbon emissions, and contribute to the national climate goals,” Shri Chaturvedi noted.

He emphasized the need to integrate agroforestry into rural development strategies through convergence across government programs, enhanced community participation, and support from research institutions and industry.

Experts Share Insights on Models, Challenges, and Solutions

The technical sessions, led by domain experts, covered critical aspects of agroforestry, including practical models, field experiences, financing challenges, and necessary policy interventions. Esteemed speakers included:

Dr. P.K. Meherda, CEO, NRAA

Dr. Susama Sudhishri, Thematic Expert – Watershed Development

Dr. A.K. Mishra, Thematic Expert – Water Management

Dr. Pankaj K. Shah, Director (Agriculture & Horticulture)

Dr. S.D. Singh, Senior Technical Consultant – Agroforestry

Dr. Sabyasachi Das, National Coordinator, RRA Network

These discussions brought to light both the potential and bottlenecks in current agroforestry efforts—ranging from limited convergence of schemes, poor market access, and legal restrictions on tree felling, to lack of localized planning.

Five Strategic Directions Identified for Scaling Agroforestry

The workshop culminated in a broad consensus around five strategic directions to drive agroforestry adoption in India’s rainfed zones:

Unlock Carbon Potential for Farmers Leverage agroforestry as a carbon sink to benefit farmers through carbon credit mechanisms and ecosystem service payments. Enable Whole Ecosystem Planning – Beyond Trees Promote integrated land-use planning that combines agroforestry with water, soil, and biodiversity management. Institutionalise Convergence Through a Dedicated Working Group Establish a formal inter-ministerial platform to synergize agroforestry efforts under different government schemes like MGNREGA, PMKSY, and National Mission on Agroforestry. Reform Unfavourable Restrictions Advocate for legal-ecological integration to ease restrictive felling and transit rules—enabling farmers to harvest and transport agroforestry products. Target Land Degradation Neutrality Through Bottom-Up Planning Empower local governance and community organizations to drive agroforestry-based solutions aimed at achieving land degradation neutrality (LDN) targets.

Building a Collaborative Ecosystem for Agroforestry Success

Participants agreed that scaling agroforestry requires more than tree planting. It demands a paradigm shift in planning, financing, policy support, and knowledge-sharing. Key takeaways included:

Designing flexible financing and credit systems tailored for agroforestry.

Encouraging industry partnerships to build value chains for timber, fruits, medicinal plants, and carbon credits.

Creating open-access digital platforms for training, research, and farmer-to-farmer knowledge exchange.

Strengthening the role of Panchayati Raj institutions and FPOs in planning and executing agroforestry interventions.

“Agroforestry must be seen as both a climate and livelihood strategy, especially in rainfed India where over 55% of agriculture is vulnerable to climate shocks,” said Dr. Sabyasachi Das.

Agroforestry: A Pathway to Climate-Resilient Agriculture

The workshop concluded with a strong endorsement of agroforestry as a pillar of sustainable agricultural transformation. The convergence of institutional expertise from NRAA, DA&FW, and RRA Network, along with on-ground experience from farmers and practitioners, marked a promising step forward.

With India's commitment to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, agroforestry is no longer a peripheral activity but a central solution in the country’s development and climate adaptation agenda.