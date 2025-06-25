Odisha's Digital Leap: E-Registration App Revolutionizes Revenue Services

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled an e-registration app on Wednesday. The app aims to streamline access to a variety of revenue services directly through mobile phones.

Majhi, highlighting the importance of this initiative, described it as a 'major milestone' in the state's ongoing efforts to enhance digital services. The Odisha government, since Majhi's leadership began, has prioritized reforms in the revenue administration sector.

The newly launched app provides users with the ability to access certified copies, register deeds, and book slots for land registration, among other services. Its introduction was marked by the release of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department's annual 'success booklet'.

(With inputs from agencies.)