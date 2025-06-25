Left Menu

Odisha's Digital Leap: E-Registration App Revolutionizes Revenue Services

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has launched an e-registration app designed to simplify access to various revenue services via mobile devices. This significant step towards digital governance is part of the state's ongoing administrative reforms. The app offers features such as certified copies, registration deeds, and slot booking.

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled an e-registration app on Wednesday. The app aims to streamline access to a variety of revenue services directly through mobile phones.

Majhi, highlighting the importance of this initiative, described it as a 'major milestone' in the state's ongoing efforts to enhance digital services. The Odisha government, since Majhi's leadership began, has prioritized reforms in the revenue administration sector.

The newly launched app provides users with the ability to access certified copies, register deeds, and book slots for land registration, among other services. Its introduction was marked by the release of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department's annual 'success booklet'.

