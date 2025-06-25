Left Menu

Constitutional Supremacy: CJI B R Gavai's Perspective

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai stresses the supremacy of the Constitution over Parliament, highlighting the judiciary's duty to uphold citizens' rights. Speaking in Amravati, he emphasizes the independence of judges from public opinion and reflects on his personal journey and pivotal judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, addressing an audience in Amravati, underscored the Constitution's supremacy over the parliamentary system. The CJI reiterated that all government branches operate under constitutional guidelines.

In his speech, Justice Gavai, recently appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice, debunked the perceived supremacy of Parliament, citing the 'Basic Structure' doctrine that protects the Constitution's core principles from fundamental amendments.

Reflecting on personal experiences and notable judgments, including opposition to 'bulldozer justice', Gavai emphasized a judge's duty to uphold citizens' rights and constitutional values, maintaining decisions free from public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

