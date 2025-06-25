Left Menu

Kenya in Turmoil: Protests Ignite National Outrage

Eight people died, and 400 were injured in Kenya during anti-government protests, as reported by the national rights watchdog. Demonstrators were commemorating last year's protests. The authorities deployed tear gas and water cannons, and the ongoing tensions have led to further unrest amidst allegations of police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a grim turn of events, at least eight individuals lost their lives, and around 400 sustained injuries during widespread anti-government protests in Kenya on Wednesday. The demonstrations echoed the events of last year's deadly protests against a tax bill. Thousands took to the streets, with reports indicating police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to control the Nairobi crowds.

The protests quickly escalated into violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, leading to fatalities primarily from gunshot wounds. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported substantial casualties, including injuries among demonstrators, police, and journalists. Concerns over excessive use of force were underscored by accounts of rubber bullets and live ammunition.

Mombasa and several other towns also witnessed similar unrest. Despite last year's tax reform climbdown, public discontent persists, particularly over police conduct and unresolved cases like the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in custody. Demonstrators expressed a desire for justice and an end to systemic violence, marking a notable crisis in President Ruto's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

