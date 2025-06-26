Tragedy Strikes Catholic Celebration in Irapuato: Deadly Shooting Leaves 11 Dead

A brutal shooting has shocked the central Mexican city of Irapuato, claiming the lives of at least 11 individuals, as announced by local authorities on Wednesday. Among the deceased is a teenager, while 20 others remain hospitalized due to gunshot injuries sustained during the attack.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum initially reported that children were among the victims, but further confirmation from the attorney general's office clarified that only one minor, aged 17, was killed. An investigation has been launched into the tragic incident.

The attack happened during a festive event on Tuesday evening, marking a Catholic holiday, where locals gathered in the housing complex's courtyard. Social media footage depicts the ambiance before chaos broke out, though it has not been independently verified by Reuters. Guanajuato, a notorious hotspot for violent crime due to drug cartel rivalries, further experienced other shootings with five additional fatalities on the same day.

