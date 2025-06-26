Trump's Legal Challenge: Unprecedented Lawsuit Targets Judiciary Head-On

The Trump administration's legal confrontation with the judiciary has reached a new level with a lawsuit filed against the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and its 15 judges. The unusual step aims to overturn a standing order that prevents deportations for two business days, which the Justice Department claims violates Supreme Court standards and congressional intent.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the need to uphold the democratic process against alleged judicial overreach. Rather than conventional appeals, the Justice Department is seeking a ruling to declare the order unlawful, asking for an injunction to stop its enforcement, and demanding that Maryland judges recuse themselves from the case.

Legal scholars express surprise at this aggressive tactic, labeling it a strategic attack on the judiciary. The case highlights ongoing legal battles like Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation, which involved Maryland's judiciary mandate for his return. The Justice Department's lawsuit underscores increasing tensions as it argues judicial actions compromise the Executive Branch's ability to implement policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)