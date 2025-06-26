Left Menu

Trump's Legal Challenge: Unprecedented Lawsuit Targets Judiciary Head-On

President Trump's administration has filed a rare lawsuit against the federal court in Maryland, targeting all 15 of its judges. This move challenges a standing order halting deportations and reflects tensions over judicial rulings that have blocked Trump's policies. Legal experts call the lawsuit unexpected and strategic.

26-06-2025
The Trump administration's legal confrontation with the judiciary has reached a new level with a lawsuit filed against the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and its 15 judges. The unusual step aims to overturn a standing order that prevents deportations for two business days, which the Justice Department claims violates Supreme Court standards and congressional intent.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the need to uphold the democratic process against alleged judicial overreach. Rather than conventional appeals, the Justice Department is seeking a ruling to declare the order unlawful, asking for an injunction to stop its enforcement, and demanding that Maryland judges recuse themselves from the case.

Legal scholars express surprise at this aggressive tactic, labeling it a strategic attack on the judiciary. The case highlights ongoing legal battles like Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation, which involved Maryland's judiciary mandate for his return. The Justice Department's lawsuit underscores increasing tensions as it argues judicial actions compromise the Executive Branch's ability to implement policy.

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

