Left Menu

Constitutional Supremacy: Insights from Chief Justice B R Gavai

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, emphasized the supremacy of the Constitution over Parliament, noting its foundational role in India's democracy. He asserted that judges must uphold constitutional principles and remain independent in decision-making, highlighting his views during a speech in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 26-06-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 08:28 IST
Constitutional Supremacy: Insights from Chief Justice B R Gavai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, expressed that the Constitution holds supremacy over all three wings of democracy, including Parliament, during a recent speech in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Justice Gavai, referencing a Supreme Court decision on the 'Basic Structure' doctrine, reiterated that while Parliament can amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its basic structure.

He emphasized the independence of the judiciary and the duty of judges to uphold constitutional rights, resisting public opinion in their decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025