Constitutional Supremacy: Insights from Chief Justice B R Gavai

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, expressed that the Constitution holds supremacy over all three wings of democracy, including Parliament, during a recent speech in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Justice Gavai, referencing a Supreme Court decision on the 'Basic Structure' doctrine, reiterated that while Parliament can amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its basic structure.

He emphasized the independence of the judiciary and the duty of judges to uphold constitutional rights, resisting public opinion in their decision-making.

