High-Security Breach: Ganja Balls Thrown Into Goa Jail

Three men and a minor boy were arrested for allegedly throwing ganja balls into the premises of Goa's Central Jail. Security found seven balls worth Rs 1.4 lakh. An investigation revealed the contraband was tossed early Tuesday from outside the compound. The accused face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three men and a minor boy have been taken into custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into the high-security Central Jail in North Goa by throwing ganja rolled into balls into the facility's premises.

According to officials, security personnel at the Colvale-located jail discovered seven ganja balls, containing 1.397 grams of the substance and valued at Rs 1.4 lakh, within a passage area between two watch towers on Tuesday.

An investigation points to the involvement of four individuals, including a juvenile, who allegedly tossed the ganja balls over the compound wall in the early hours of Tuesday. The police have arrested suspects Gautam Talwar, Samuel Pujari, and Jaffer Mulla, all hailing from Mapusa town, and charged them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

