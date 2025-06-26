Left Menu

Russia's Drone Defence: Over 50 UAVs Neutralized

Russia's defense ministry reported that it neutralized 50 Ukrainian drones overnight. Nearly half of these were intercepted over the Kursk region near the Ukrainian border. The remaining drones were destroyed across various Russian regions, including three over Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight operation, Russia's defense forces successfully intercepted 50 Ukrainian drones, according to Thursday's announcement from the Russian defense ministry.

Officials noted that a substantial number of these unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down over the Kursk region, strategically located near the Ukrainian border.

The remaining drones faced similar fates across several Russian territories, including three over Moscow, as reported through the ministry's Telegram channel.

