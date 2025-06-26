Petro's Labour Law: A Milestone Amid Controversy in Colombia

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has enacted a transformative labour overhaul law, signaling a shift in favour of workers, despite significant opposition. The legislation, a victory for the left-wing leader, was signed at the historic home of Simón Bolívar, highlighting its symbolic importance.

Challenges surround the new law, with critics worrying over increased business costs and potential impacts on the economy. The law, which aims to offer more benefits to salaried and gig workers, faced resistance, forcing Petro to compromise on several initial proposals to ensure its passage.

As Colombia navigates this critical juncture, Petro's signature achievement is clouded by concerns of fiscal stability and compliance, amid a backdrop of national unrest marked by violent incidents and political tensions leading up to the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)