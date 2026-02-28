New Social Security Code Aims to Protect Gig Workers

The Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar declared on Saturday that the central government has rolled out a social security code for gig and platform workers, featuring the creation of a national social security board dedicated to their welfare.

While addressing the legislative assembly, Fundkar emphasized that this board will provide substantial healthcare, insurance, and family welfare advantages. The directive from the Centre requires all states to implement the code's provisions urgently.

In addition, Fundkar assured that the pending dues of workers from the closed National Textile Corporation mills will be addressed, with efforts being made in collaboration with central officials to facilitate settlements within a year as per the Bombay High Court's instructions.