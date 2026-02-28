Left Menu

New Social Security Code Aims to Protect Gig Workers

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar announced the introduction of a social security code for gig and platform workers, establishing a national board for their welfare. This code provides healthcare, insurance, and family benefits, redefining workers' status. State-specific laws will lapse upon board establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:42 IST
  India
  • India

The Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar declared on Saturday that the central government has rolled out a social security code for gig and platform workers, featuring the creation of a national social security board dedicated to their welfare.

While addressing the legislative assembly, Fundkar emphasized that this board will provide substantial healthcare, insurance, and family welfare advantages. The directive from the Centre requires all states to implement the code's provisions urgently.

In addition, Fundkar assured that the pending dues of workers from the closed National Textile Corporation mills will be addressed, with efforts being made in collaboration with central officials to facilitate settlements within a year as per the Bombay High Court's instructions.

