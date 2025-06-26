Mystery Gunfire Shatters Kurukshetra's Calm: Unraveling the Highway Shooting

In the early hours on Thursday, a shocking incident unfolded on National Highway 44 in Kurukshetra, Haryana, when two masked individuals opened fire outside a nearby hotel, inciting panic and unease within the community. Police officials have been quick to respond, with Superintendent Nitish Aggarwal confirming that the assailants fired 10 to 15 rounds before fleeing.

After briefly entering the hotel and leaving a cryptic note at the reception, the shooters exited the premises and discharged more rounds. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries. The police have intensified their search for the culprits, forming eight teams dedicated to probing the incident and examining the note for potential leads.

While concerns over gang links and possible connections to the liquor mafia arise, Aggarwal stated that none appear evident at present. This shooting occurs amidst a spate of violent activity, including the recent murder of liquor contractor Shantanu and the fatal shooting of wanted criminal Romil Vohra near the Delhi-Haryana border.

(With inputs from agencies.)