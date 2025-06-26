Left Menu

Mystery Gunfire Shatters Kurukshetra's Calm: Unraveling the Highway Shooting

In Kurukshetra, Haryana, two masked men opened fire outside a hotel on National Highway 44. They entered briefly, left a note, and shot additional rounds before escaping. Investigation is underway, with no injuries reported. Links to recent criminal activities and the liquor mafia are being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:58 IST
In the early hours on Thursday, a shocking incident unfolded on National Highway 44 in Kurukshetra, Haryana, when two masked individuals opened fire outside a nearby hotel, inciting panic and unease within the community. Police officials have been quick to respond, with Superintendent Nitish Aggarwal confirming that the assailants fired 10 to 15 rounds before fleeing.

After briefly entering the hotel and leaving a cryptic note at the reception, the shooters exited the premises and discharged more rounds. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries. The police have intensified their search for the culprits, forming eight teams dedicated to probing the incident and examining the note for potential leads.

While concerns over gang links and possible connections to the liquor mafia arise, Aggarwal stated that none appear evident at present. This shooting occurs amidst a spate of violent activity, including the recent murder of liquor contractor Shantanu and the fatal shooting of wanted criminal Romil Vohra near the Delhi-Haryana border.

