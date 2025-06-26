France's Covert Drone Defense: Unsung Heroes of the Middle East Ceasefire
France's military played a crucial role in intercepting Iranian drones aimed at Israel during a recent conflict. Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that French forces stopped fewer than 10 drones. The conflict involved around 400 Iranian missiles and 1,000 drones, with significant casualties and damage reported on both sides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- France
In a strategic move to support Israel, France's military successfully intercepted Iranian drones targeting the nation prior to an official ceasefire this week, according to Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.
Lecornu revealed that fewer than 10 drones were intercepted by French forces utilizing ground-to-air systems and Rafale fighter jets.
During the 12-day skirmish, Iran launched approximately 400 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones. The conflict resulted in high casualties, with Israel and Iran suffering significant losses and damage before the ceasefire on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement