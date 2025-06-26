France's Covert Drone Defense: Unsung Heroes of the Middle East Ceasefire

In a strategic move to support Israel, France's military successfully intercepted Iranian drones targeting the nation prior to an official ceasefire this week, according to Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Lecornu revealed that fewer than 10 drones were intercepted by French forces utilizing ground-to-air systems and Rafale fighter jets.

During the 12-day skirmish, Iran launched approximately 400 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones. The conflict resulted in high casualties, with Israel and Iran suffering significant losses and damage before the ceasefire on Tuesday.

