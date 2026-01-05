India Warns Nationals Amid Iran's Unrest

India on Monday cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran amid escalating protests triggered by economic grievances such as inflation and the devaluation of the local currency.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indians in Iran to avoid demonstration areas and remain vigilant by following local news and the Indian embassy's updates.

The protests, which have reached 25 provinces and caused over 10 fatalities, were sparked by the rial's significant depreciation against the US dollar.

Amid heightened tensions, US President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if the Iranian regime resorts to violence against the protesters.