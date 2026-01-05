Left Menu

India Warns Nationals Amid Iran's Unrest

India has advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to ongoing protests over inflation and currency devaluation. Indian citizens currently in Iran are urged to exercise caution and avoid protest areas. The unrest began in Tehran and has spread to 25 out of 31 provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India on Monday cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran amid escalating protests triggered by economic grievances such as inflation and the devaluation of the local currency.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indians in Iran to avoid demonstration areas and remain vigilant by following local news and the Indian embassy's updates.

The protests, which have reached 25 provinces and caused over 10 fatalities, were sparked by the rial's significant depreciation against the US dollar.

Amid heightened tensions, US President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if the Iranian regime resorts to violence against the protesters.

