India Warns Nationals Amid Iran's Unrest
India has advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to ongoing protests over inflation and currency devaluation. Indian citizens currently in Iran are urged to exercise caution and avoid protest areas. The unrest began in Tehran and has spread to 25 out of 31 provinces.
- Country:
- India
India on Monday cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran amid escalating protests triggered by economic grievances such as inflation and the devaluation of the local currency.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indians in Iran to avoid demonstration areas and remain vigilant by following local news and the Indian embassy's updates.
The protests, which have reached 25 provinces and caused over 10 fatalities, were sparked by the rial's significant depreciation against the US dollar.
Amid heightened tensions, US President Donald Trump has warned of severe consequences if the Iranian regime resorts to violence against the protesters.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Iran
- protests
- travel advisory
- currency devaluation
- inflation
- MEA
- Tehran
- US relations
- unrest
ALSO READ
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit India from January 12 to 13: MEA.
Bank of Israel Surprises with Interest Rate Cut Amid Easing Inflation
Surprise Rate Cut by Bank of Israel amidst Stable Inflation
Thane Police Ramp Up Security Measures Ahead of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Polls