Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran
Protests in Iran, escalating for over a week, have resulted in at least 35 deaths, according to activists. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported over 1,200 detentions, with casualties including protesters, children, and security forces. Iran's paramilitary forces also suffered injuries as unrest continues.
In a significant escalation of unrest in Iran, recent protests have claimed at least 35 lives, according to reports from activists. Among the deceased are 29 protesters, four children, and two members of Iran's security forces.
The statistics, brought forward by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, also indicate that over 1,200 people have been arrested since the protests began over a week ago. The group's reporting, which relies on an extensive activist network within Iran, has been a reliable source in previous disruptions.
Furthermore, the semiofficial Fars news agency, closely aligned with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, reported that around 250 police officers and 45 Basij volunteers have sustained injuries amid the ongoing demonstrations. As tensions escalate, Iran faces mounting pressure both domestically and internationally.
