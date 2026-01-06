Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

In a significant escalation of unrest in Iran, recent protests have claimed at least 35 lives, according to reports from activists. Among the deceased are 29 protesters, four children, and two members of Iran's security forces.

The statistics, brought forward by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, also indicate that over 1,200 people have been arrested since the protests began over a week ago. The group's reporting, which relies on an extensive activist network within Iran, has been a reliable source in previous disruptions.

Furthermore, the semiofficial Fars news agency, closely aligned with Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, reported that around 250 police officers and 45 Basij volunteers have sustained injuries amid the ongoing demonstrations. As tensions escalate, Iran faces mounting pressure both domestically and internationally.