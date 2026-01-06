Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-01-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 06:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
