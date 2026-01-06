Left Menu

Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-01-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 06:07 IST
Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.

Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's ongoing economic protests, reports AP.

Activists say at least 29 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran...

 Global
2
Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?

Dominica's New Asylum Deal with the US: A Turning Point?

 Global
3
Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

Rising Tensions: 35 Dead as Protests Erupt Across Iran

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Plans Big Oil Revival in Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026