UN Showdown: India Rejects Pakistan's Allegations Over Child Rights Violations

India has firmly turned down what it describes as Pakistan's unjustified accusations concerning United Nations processes, criticizing Islamabad for deflecting attention from its own human rights abuses, particularly against children, and rampant cross-border terrorism. P Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, condemned the politically charged allegations made by Pakistan.

In an open Security Council debate about strategies to end and prevent violations against children, Harish accused Pakistan of tarnishing India's name in global forums to advance its agenda. He emphasized the findings in the UN Secretary General's report that exposed serious violations against children during armed conflicts in Pakistan.

Harish highlighted the UN's concern about rising attacks on schools and health workers in Pakistan, especially near the Afghanistan border. He reiterated India's commitment to holding terrorists and their supporters accountable, citing India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor and the need for nations to protect children from extremist indoctrination.

