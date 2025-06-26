Myanmar's Massive Drug Burn: A Fiery Stand Against Illicit Trafficking

Myanmar made a bold statement against drug trafficking by incinerating nearly USD 300 million worth of illegal substances in key cities. This dramatic act was conducted on Thursday to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, as announced by officials.

The destruction follows a United Nations report highlighting Southeast Asia's Golden Triangle as a significant source of methamphetamine production, with Myanmar's eastern Shan State being particularly noted. Despite continuous efforts to control drug production, Myanmar remains a major supplier of illicit substances across Asia.

In Yangon, over USD 117 million of drugs were set ablaze, showcasing a massive, fiery stand against the drug epidemic. Similar events in Mandalay and Taunggyi emphasize Myanmar's ongoing struggle with drug trafficking, exacerbated by a civil war and political instability after the military coup in 2021.