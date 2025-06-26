Left Menu

Indian Navy Staffer Arrested for Leaking Sensitive Data: The Inside Story

Vishal Yadav, an Indian Navy staffer, was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information to a Pakistani handler in exchange for money via cryptocurrency. Yadav was initially contacted on Facebook and later communicated through encrypted platforms. Authorities continue to probe his transactions and connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:54 IST
An Indian Navy staffer stationed at the naval headquarters in Delhi was apprehended in Jaipur for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information to a Pakistani handler, according to police officials.

Vishal Yadav, employed as an Upper Division Clerk in the Directorate of Dockyard, reportedly disclosed details on "Operation Sindoor" - military strikes carried out by Indian Armed Forces. The operation was a retaliatory measure following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials revealed that Yadav, who hails from Haryana's Rewari district, interacted with a female Pakistani handler masquerading as an Indian on social media. After initial contact via Facebook, their communications moved to encrypted messaging apps. Investigations continue as authorities scrutinize his financial and cryptocurrency transactions.

