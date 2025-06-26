Indian Navy Staffer Arrested for Leaking Sensitive Data: The Inside Story

An Indian Navy staffer stationed at the naval headquarters in Delhi was apprehended in Jaipur for allegedly leaking sensitive defence information to a Pakistani handler, according to police officials.

Vishal Yadav, employed as an Upper Division Clerk in the Directorate of Dockyard, reportedly disclosed details on "Operation Sindoor" - military strikes carried out by Indian Armed Forces. The operation was a retaliatory measure following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials revealed that Yadav, who hails from Haryana's Rewari district, interacted with a female Pakistani handler masquerading as an Indian on social media. After initial contact via Facebook, their communications moved to encrypted messaging apps. Investigations continue as authorities scrutinize his financial and cryptocurrency transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)