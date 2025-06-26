Left Menu

Highway Corruption: ED Raids Uttarakhand Officer in NH-74 Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches targeting an Uttarakhand officer linked to a 2017 corruption case. The investigation concerns alleged illicit land compensation related to NH-74 expansion, causing a government loss of Rs 162.5 crore. Dinesh Pratap Singh, among others, is under scrutiny for financial misappropriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:20 IST
Highway Corruption: ED Raids Uttarakhand Officer in NH-74 Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its crackdown on alleged corruption pertaining to the National Highway 74 expansion project, conducting searches linked to a 2017 money laundering case. Featured in the investigation is Dinesh Pratap Singh, a senior PCS officer, involved in the allocation of land compensation under dubious circumstances.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, seven locations across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were raided. The scandal highlights the misuse of land use agreements which purportedly swindled the government of Rs 162.5 crore. Singh, currently overseeing Doiwala Sugar Mill, is yet to comment on the allegations.

ED sources suggest Singh's backdated orders facilitated non-agricultural compensation, exceeding agricultural rates significantly. This move was allegedly part of a broader conspiracy involving public officials, farmers, and middlemen. With the investigation ongoing, the probe aims to collect comprehensive evidence to support past chargesheets and unravel deeper financial improprieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

