Russian Grain Trader Takes Legal Action Against Syria

A Russian grain trader, Pallada, has filed a lawsuit against Syria's central bank and a state grain company for $71.52 million in Moscow. The case, lodged in June, comes amid geopolitical tensions involving Russia's continued role as a major wheat exporter. No hearing has been scheduled yet.

Updated: 26-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:41 IST
A Russian grain trader, Pallada, initiated legal proceedings against Syria's central bank and a state grain company for 5.6 billion roubles ($71.52 million), as recorded in the Moscow Arbitration Court database on Thursday. The action highlights ongoing challenges in international grain trade amidst regional tensions.

Pallada, established in 2022 amid Western sanctions on Russian grain traders due to the Ukrainian conflict, is sanctioned by the government to sell significant quantities of wheat. However, the company remains elusive without public contact information and declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Syria's central bank has yet to respond, as Russia, a leading global wheat exporter, addresses the cessation of its grain supply to Syria after Assad's presidency ended last year. The court has not scheduled a hearing as of now.

