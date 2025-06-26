Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Alimony for Working Women

The Bombay High Court ruled that a woman is entitled to financial support from her estranged husband despite earning a salary, as her income isn't sufficient to maintain her standard of living. The court dismissed the husband's petition against paying alimony, citing income disparity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:52 IST
Bombay High Court Upholds Alimony for Working Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has upheld a family court's decision requiring a man to pay monthly maintenance to his estranged wife, emphasizing that earning women are still entitled to financial support if their salary isn't sufficient to maintain their standard of living.

Justice Manjusha Deshpande ruled that the woman's income, although over Rs 25,000 a month, was inadequate for her own upkeep due to her long daily commute and the lifestyle she was accustomed to during the marriage. This decision was reached despite the husband's claims of financial constraints and his obligations towards his ailing parents.

The court noted significant income disparity between the couple, with the husband allegedly earning over Rs 1 lakh monthly and the woman's living situation with her parents becoming untenable. It refused to overturn the initial family court order for Rs 15,000 monthly maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025