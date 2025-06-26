Bombay High Court Upholds Alimony for Working Women

The Bombay High Court has upheld a family court's decision requiring a man to pay monthly maintenance to his estranged wife, emphasizing that earning women are still entitled to financial support if their salary isn't sufficient to maintain their standard of living.

Justice Manjusha Deshpande ruled that the woman's income, although over Rs 25,000 a month, was inadequate for her own upkeep due to her long daily commute and the lifestyle she was accustomed to during the marriage. This decision was reached despite the husband's claims of financial constraints and his obligations towards his ailing parents.

The court noted significant income disparity between the couple, with the husband allegedly earning over Rs 1 lakh monthly and the woman's living situation with her parents becoming untenable. It refused to overturn the initial family court order for Rs 15,000 monthly maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)