Brave Bystanders Intervene in Brutal Attack on Winnipeg Woman

Tanpreet Kaur, 23, was attacked and robbed near her Winnipeg home. Bystanders intervened, allowing her to disarm the suspect before police arrived. A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault. Kaur was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident.

Updated: 26-06-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

A brutal attack in Winnipeg has left a 23-year-old Indian woman, Tanpreet Kaur, in critical condition. While returning home after her evening shift, Kaur was assaulted and robbed by two strangers.

The incident occurred near Roslyn Road shortly after midnight on June 23. Bystanders courageously intervened, ending the assault when the suspects fled. During the struggle, Kaur managed to disarm the attacker, retaining possession of the knife.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old girl linked to the incident, facing charges of aggravated assault and robbery. Authorities credit the bystanders' swift action with potentially saving Kaur's life.

