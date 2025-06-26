Left Menu

Taiwan's Determined Defense: A Stand Against China's Military Threats

Taiwan's defense minister emphasized the island's resolve to defend its democracy as China escalates military threats. The annual Han Kuang exercises will counter potential Chinese incursions. High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Sky Sword missiles feature prominently in these drills, highlighting Taiwan's preparedness amid rising tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's defense minister reiterated the island's determination to safeguard its democratic values amid rising Chinese military threats. The announcement comes as Taiwan prepares for its annual Han Kuang exercises next month, which will include countering potential "high-intensity grey zone incursions" from China.

This year's drills will for the first time incorporate new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Taiwan's indigenous Sky Sword surface-to-air missiles, showcasing the nation's military preparedness. "We aim to demonstrate our defensive resolve to the international community and assert our capability to uphold a free democratic lifestyle," stated Minister Wellington Koo.

Meanwhile, China's military activities, including recent joint combat patrols around Taiwan, have raised regional tensions. Beijing maintains its claim over Taiwan, with Chinese officials condemning Taiwan's leadership as "separatists". With both sides ramping up military readiness, the potential for conflict continues to loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

