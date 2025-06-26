Taiwan's Determined Defense: A Stand Against China's Military Threats

Taiwan's defense minister reiterated the island's determination to safeguard its democratic values amid rising Chinese military threats. The announcement comes as Taiwan prepares for its annual Han Kuang exercises next month, which will include countering potential "high-intensity grey zone incursions" from China.

This year's drills will for the first time incorporate new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Taiwan's indigenous Sky Sword surface-to-air missiles, showcasing the nation's military preparedness. "We aim to demonstrate our defensive resolve to the international community and assert our capability to uphold a free democratic lifestyle," stated Minister Wellington Koo.

Meanwhile, China's military activities, including recent joint combat patrols around Taiwan, have raised regional tensions. Beijing maintains its claim over Taiwan, with Chinese officials condemning Taiwan's leadership as "separatists". With both sides ramping up military readiness, the potential for conflict continues to loom large.

