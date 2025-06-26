Left Menu

Turmoil in Nairobi: Gen Z Protests Ignite Deadly Clashes

In Nairobi, protests marked by youth demonstrators, referred to as Gen Z, led to chaos and destruction. Amnesty Kenya reported 16 deaths following a crackdown by police who employed tear gas and water cannons. The riots were sparked by the death of a blogger, Albert Ojwang, allegedly mistreated in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Central Nairobi was in disarray on Thursday as torched buildings smouldered and business owners grappled with the aftermath of a night of violence. The chaos unfolded following youth-led demonstrations that Amnesty Kenya claims resulted in 16 fatalities.

The protests, propelled by Gen Z's grievances over a deceased blogger, Albert Ojwang, who allegedly suffered in police custody, drew thousands to the streets on Wednesday to mark an anniversary of violent demonstrations from a year prior. As tensions flared, police responded with tear gas and water cannons, intensifying the unrest across Nairobi and beyond.

Despite Amnesty Kenya attributing the 16 deaths to gunshot wounds inflicted by police, official statements on casualties remain conspicuously absent. Meanwhile, shop owners face significant losses amid reports of looting and destruction in Nairobi and other counties in the wake of these protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

