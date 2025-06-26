Left Menu

Khamenei Warns of Consequences for Aggression Against Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of high costs if aggression against Iran continues. He highlighted Iran's ability to target major U.S. military bases as a significant achievement and suggested that such actions could occur again should provocations resume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:27 IST
In a televised address on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning, cautioning that any further aggression against Iran would incur substantial costs.

Khamenei underscored Iran's capability to target key U.S. military bases, describing it as a major accomplishment.

He indicated that similar actions could be repeated if hostilities persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

