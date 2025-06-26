Khamenei Warns of Consequences for Aggression Against Iran
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of high costs if aggression against Iran continues. He highlighted Iran's ability to target major U.S. military bases as a significant achievement and suggested that such actions could occur again should provocations resume.
In a televised address on Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stark warning, cautioning that any further aggression against Iran would incur substantial costs.
Khamenei underscored Iran's capability to target key U.S. military bases, describing it as a major accomplishment.
He indicated that similar actions could be repeated if hostilities persist.
