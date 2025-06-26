Manohar Lal Awards Skill Certificates to CPWD Workmen at GPRA Redevelopment Site

In a significant step toward empowering the nation’s workforce and enhancing the quality of public infrastructure, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Shri Manohar Lal, presided over the Labour Skill Certification Ceremony organized by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) today at the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) site in Kasturba Nagar, Sewa Nagar, New Delhi. The event was held as part of the Government of India’s flagship Skill India Mission, which seeks to upskill millions of workers across sectors.

Recognition of Onsite Skill Training

During the ceremony, Shri Manohar Lal handed out skill certificates and identity cards to 40 workers who successfully completed an 80-hour intensive Skill Development Training Programme in MIVAN Shuttering Systems—a modern construction technique used widely in urban housing projects. These workers were trained onsite at the GPRA redevelopment project, marking a vital shift in CPWD’s approach to hands-on, location-based training for construction labourers.

Also present at the occasion were:

Shri Srinivas R. Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Sh. Satinder Pal Singh, Director General, CPWD

Senior officials from MoHUA, CPWD, and NAREDCO

Bridging the Skills Gap in Construction

Addressing an audience comprising labourers, contractors, engineers, and ministry officials, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the critical role of skilled labour in ensuring quality and timely delivery of infrastructure projects. He noted that the shortage of technically trained personnel is often a bottleneck in the sector’s progress.

“To realize the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, we must start by empowering the hands that build our nation,” the Minister said.

He praised CPWD’s initiative to integrate structured training directly at construction sites, offering workers an opportunity to gain new-age skills without leaving their work locations. He announced a significant expansion in the programme, stating:

The number of trained workers will increase from 10,000 to 25,000 in the next financial year.

Contractors will now be mandated to deploy at least 20% certified skilled workers in public projects valued over ₹10,000 crore, or must provide mandatory on-site training to unskilled labourers.

Industry Collaboration and Certification

The training programme was delivered in collaboration with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO). Upon completion, the trainees were certified as Assistant Shuttering Carpenters (Aluminium Shuttering), qualifying them for employment across a range of high-rise urban infrastructure projects.

This initiative builds on the success of Phase-I, where 40 labourers had earlier been certified as Assistant Masons—demonstrating a clear roadmap for replicable skill enhancement.

Spotlight on the GPRA Redevelopment Project

The certification ceremony was strategically held at the GPRA Redevelopment Project, which is itself a showcase of modern urban planning and green building innovation. Key highlights of the project include:

G+13 storey towers housing over 2,000 flats (Type II & III) equipped with modern amenities.

Two-level basement parking, high-speed elevators, and 24x7 power and water supply.

Use of monolithic construction with aluminium shuttering and self-compacting concrete, one of the six modern technologies endorsed by MoHUA.

The project is expected to achieve a GRIHA 4-Star Rating, incorporating:

Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste reuse

Fly ash in concrete and low-VOC paints

Solar energy systems

5-star rated energy-efficient electrical appliances

Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Infrastructure

Beyond housing, the GPRA colony integrates social infrastructure and recreation, featuring:

Open green spaces and cycling tracks

Open gyms, sports courts, and children’s play areas

Water bodies and rainwater harvesting systems

Primary school and CGHS dispensary

These elements reflect MoHUA’s vision of holistic, sustainable urban redevelopment that prioritises quality of life alongside environmental responsibility.

Looking Ahead

The CPWD’s ongoing efforts to blend skill development, technological innovation, and green building practices reaffirm the Centre’s mission to develop resilient urban habitats and uplift the working class that forms the backbone of India’s infrastructure ecosystem.

As Shri Manohar Lal aptly concluded in his address: