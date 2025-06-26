Left Menu

Arrests Made in Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Case Amid Protests

Police have arrested another accused in the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred on June 24, when the victim accepted a ride from two men. Protests erupted following the crime, as police continue to search for other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:26 IST
Arrests Made in Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Case Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have apprehended another suspect in connection to the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman, an officer reported on Thursday. The crime took place under Karanjia police jurisdiction on June 24, while the victim was returning home from visiting a temple.

The woman reportedly accepted a lift from two men on a motorcycle, who then took her to a secluded area. There, another accomplice joined them, and they allegedly raped her. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with Karanjia police, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect on Wednesday. A second suspect was detained on Thursday, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer Nabakrushna Nayak.

In response to the crime, Congress supporters, led by Mayurbhanj district president Bhuban Bihari Sahu, staged a protest in front of the Karanjia police station. The incident occurred just 10 days after another alleged gang rape at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025