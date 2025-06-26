Arrests Made in Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Case Amid Protests
Police have arrested another accused in the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred on June 24, when the victim accepted a ride from two men. Protests erupted following the crime, as police continue to search for other suspects.
Police in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have apprehended another suspect in connection to the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman, an officer reported on Thursday. The crime took place under Karanjia police jurisdiction on June 24, while the victim was returning home from visiting a temple.
The woman reportedly accepted a lift from two men on a motorcycle, who then took her to a secluded area. There, another accomplice joined them, and they allegedly raped her. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with Karanjia police, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect on Wednesday. A second suspect was detained on Thursday, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer Nabakrushna Nayak.
In response to the crime, Congress supporters, led by Mayurbhanj district president Bhuban Bihari Sahu, staged a protest in front of the Karanjia police station. The incident occurred just 10 days after another alleged gang rape at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district.
