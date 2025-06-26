Arrests Made in Mayurbhanj Gang Rape Case Amid Protests

Police in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have apprehended another suspect in connection to the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman, an officer reported on Thursday. The crime took place under Karanjia police jurisdiction on June 24, while the victim was returning home from visiting a temple.

The woman reportedly accepted a lift from two men on a motorcycle, who then took her to a secluded area. There, another accomplice joined them, and they allegedly raped her. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint with Karanjia police, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect on Wednesday. A second suspect was detained on Thursday, according to Sub-divisional Police Officer Nabakrushna Nayak.

In response to the crime, Congress supporters, led by Mayurbhanj district president Bhuban Bihari Sahu, staged a protest in front of the Karanjia police station. The incident occurred just 10 days after another alleged gang rape at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district.

(With inputs from agencies.)