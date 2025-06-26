R378 Million Boost to Cut Water Loss as eThekwini Rebuilds Service Delivery

The South African government has secured a R378 million funding package to support the City of eThekwini in tackling critical infrastructure issues, particularly water loss and sanitation backlogs. The announcement was made by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Cape Town, following a Cabinet meeting that provided updates on the progress of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG).

This significant development marks a major milestone in the multi-stakeholder intervention led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to rehabilitate the city’s service delivery, revive investor confidence, and bolster eThekwini’s status as a premier tourism and economic hub.

Reducing Water Loss and Sanitation Backlogs

The R378 million support package will be deployed to mitigate severe non-revenue water losses—an issue that has plagued eThekwini for years due to aging infrastructure, pipe bursts, illegal connections, and slow leak detection responses.

According to the Minister, the city has already shown improvement, with a 30% reduction in sewer and water repair backlogs, indicating that the coordinated intervention is beginning to yield results.

This funding will be used to:

Upgrade and maintain critical water infrastructure

Deploy advanced leak detection and repair technologies

Enhance monitoring and metering systems to improve efficiency

Accelerate backlog clearance in sewer and drainage systems

Presidential eThekwini Working Group: A Strategic Response

Formed in April 2024, the Presidential eThekwini Working Group (PeWG) was established by President Ramaphosa to provide direct oversight and strategic coordination in resolving the city's systemic service delivery failures.

eThekwini, which includes Durban and surrounding areas, has faced mounting criticism over deteriorating infrastructure, high levels of water and electricity outages, waste management issues, and governance challenges.

The PeWG operates as a multi-stakeholder and cross-government mechanism, bringing together representatives from:

National government departments

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government

The eThekwini Metro

Private sector partners

Organised labour

The objective is to unblock bottlenecks, accelerate service restoration, and position the city for long-term resilience and economic growth.

Tourism and Economic Rebound

The turnaround effort comes at a crucial time, as eThekwini shows signs of economic recovery—particularly in the tourism sector, a key economic driver for the region.

According to Minister Ntshavheni, domestic travel to eThekwini increased by 33% year-on-year, injecting over R17.4 billion into the local economy. Simultaneously, international tourist arrivals rose by 9.8%, contributing an additional R3.3 billion.

This rebound underscores the importance of restoring public infrastructure, as visitor confidence and investment decisions are closely tied to the quality and reliability of municipal services.

Broader Mandate of the PeWG

While the immediate focus of the PeWG has been on infrastructure stabilization, its broader goals encompass:

Enhancing public service delivery

Driving urban economic renewal

Creating local employment opportunities

Fostering public-private partnerships for sustainable development

Building climate-resilient infrastructure to future-proof the city

In the coming months, the Working Group is expected to release a comprehensive roadmap outlining measurable targets and timelines for the municipality’s recovery.

Government’s Commitment to Urban Reform

Minister Ntshavheni emphasised that the eThekwini intervention forms part of a wider strategy to strengthen local governance in cities across South Africa. Lessons from this initiative are expected to inform similar recovery efforts in municipalities that face critical service delivery failures.

“eThekwini’s restoration is not only vital for KwaZulu-Natal but for the country’s broader economic and investment landscape,” she stated.

Looking Ahead

As implementation of the water infrastructure upgrades begins, the city’s residents and businesses will be watching closely for tangible improvements. The government has committed to ongoing transparency and reporting on the PeWG’s activities to ensure accountability.

If successful, the PeWG could become a model for future city-level interventions driven by collaborative governance, evidence-based planning, and rapid resource mobilization.