dtic Hosts CEOs Forum to Shape Spatial Industrial Development Strategy

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) convened a high-level Chief Executive Officers’ (CEOs) Forum on Wednesday, bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders to critically engage with the draft Spatial Industrial Development Strategy (SIDS). The strategic session, held at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) headquarters in Sandton, marks a key step in the government’s consultative approach to refining one of its most ambitious frameworks for regional industrial growth.

The event was positioned as more than just a policy roundtable. It served as a collaborative policy dialogue, where business leaders, development agencies, and senior policymakers exchanged insights on how best to leverage spatial planning for economic transformation and inclusive industrial development.

A Blueprint for Balanced Growth

The draft SIDS is set to become a central pillar of the dtic’s mission to achieve balanced, equitable, and spatially just industrial development across South Africa. By addressing regional economic disparities, the strategy seeks to ensure that industrial growth is not limited to traditional urban hubs but instead reaches underdeveloped and rural areas.

At its core, the draft strategy proposes:

Geographically targeted industrial activity to tap into regional comparative advantages

Enhanced infrastructure coordination to improve connectivity and enable efficient logistics

Improved governance of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial parks

Integrated intergovernmental collaboration to streamline development efforts

The approach aligns with national goals under the District Development Model (DDM) and builds on the dtic’s commitment to spatial transformation, inclusive growth, and industrial policy reform.

Deputy Minister Godlimpi: Building an Inclusive Industrial Future

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi delivered the keynote address at the forum, reinforcing the government’s resolve to co-create an industrial policy that is grounded in real economic needs and reflective of industry perspectives.

“This CEOs Forum is not just a meeting of minds,” Godlimpi stated. “It is a strategic platform to ensure our Spatial Industrial Development Strategy is responsive, inclusive, and grounded in the lived realities of business and communities across the country.”

Godlimpi stressed the importance of SEZs as catalytic economic drivers, calling for better alignment between these zones and regional economies to ensure they deliver sustainable development, employment, and export-led growth.

Special Economic Zones: From Isolation to Integration

A central theme of the strategy and the forum was the transformation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) from isolated industrial enclaves into integrated nodes of regional transformation.

SEZs have long been a flagship programme under the dtic, credited with attracting both local and international investment, generating employment, and boosting South Africa’s manufacturing and export base. However, gaps in coordination, spatial planning, and infrastructure integration have often undermined their full potential.

The draft SIDS proposes a more holistic model in which SEZs:

Are aligned with regional development plans

Are connected through transport and digital infrastructure corridors

Include strong linkages with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and local suppliers

Are governed with transparency and cross-departmental coordination

A Dialogue of Insights and Policy Shaping

The dtic anticipates that the input from the CEOs Forum will significantly influence the refinement of the draft strategy. Key stakeholders shared sectoral case studies, regional challenges, and strategic investment needs that will inform the next iteration of the policy.

According to department officials, the final strategy will serve as a national roadmap for spatially balanced industrial development, guiding everything from investment attraction and economic zone development to local economic empowerment.

“This forum enables us to create a framework that reflects the voice of industry and responds to regional economic disparities through practical and impactful interventions,” said Godlimpi.

Next Steps Toward Finalisation

Following the Sandton session, the dtic will engage with provincial governments, municipalities, trade unions, and academic institutions as part of an inclusive, multi-phase consultation process. The final SIDS document is expected to be released in the coming months and will include actionable policy instruments, implementation timelines, and performance metrics.

The strategy is also expected to align with broader national policy initiatives such as:

The National Industrial Policy Framework

South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP)

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) development objectives

A Unified Vision for Spatial Justice

At a time when South Africa grapples with stubborn unemployment, uneven development, and socio-spatial inequalities, the dtic’s SIDS aims to recalibrate the country's industrial policy compass. It envisions an economic landscape where every province, district, and municipality can contribute to and benefit from industrial growth.

With strong support from both public and private stakeholders, the strategy may set the foundation for a more competitive, inclusive, and spatially just economy—one capable of unlocking opportunities where they’re needed most.