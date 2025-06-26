Mumbai Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Nitesh Rane

A Mumbai court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane concerning a defamation complaint from 2023 filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Previously, the court had issued a bailable warrant when Rane failed to attend hearings. Rane sought permanent exemption, which was denied by Judicial Magistrate First Class A A Kulkarni. Consequently, a non-bailable warrant was issued.

The case is adjourned to July 18. Nitesh Rane, a BJP MLA, was accused of calling Raut a 'snake' in May 2023, suggesting he would betray Uddhav Thackeray, spurring Raut's defamation complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)