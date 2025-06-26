Mumbai Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Nitesh Rane
A Mumbai court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Rane, previously issued multiple warrants, faced denial of permanent exemption from court appearances. The case adjourned to July 18 for further report.
A Mumbai court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane concerning a defamation complaint from 2023 filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.
Previously, the court had issued a bailable warrant when Rane failed to attend hearings. Rane sought permanent exemption, which was denied by Judicial Magistrate First Class A A Kulkarni. Consequently, a non-bailable warrant was issued.
The case is adjourned to July 18. Nitesh Rane, a BJP MLA, was accused of calling Raut a 'snake' in May 2023, suggesting he would betray Uddhav Thackeray, spurring Raut's defamation complaint.
