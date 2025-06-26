Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption Rock Delhi's Health Projects

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch has filed charges against former ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects. The case emerged following approval from the Union home ministry to investigate suspected malpractice. The inquiry focuses on cost overruns and project delays involving substantial government funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:44 IST
Allegations of Corruption Rock Delhi's Health Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government has filed a notable case against former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain. Officials accuse them of involvement in significant corruption within the capital's health infrastructure initiatives. These allegations stem from substantial cost overruns and numerous project delays.

The inquiry began after the Union home ministry granted permission for a comprehensive investigation. This probe aims to expose the depth of alleged corruption and establish the roles of various parties, including government officials and private contractors. Notably, it concerns 24 hospital projects approved in 2018-19 at a cost of Rs 5,590 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticized the investigation process, demanding clarity and transparency about the charges. Despite Bharadwaj and Jain being named, numerous questions remain concerning the involvement of other officials and potential evidence. Meanwhile, details emerge on cost escalations and incomplete projects, highlighting the scope of the challenges faced by the Delhi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025