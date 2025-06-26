Allegations of Corruption Rock Delhi's Health Projects

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government has filed a notable case against former health ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain. Officials accuse them of involvement in significant corruption within the capital's health infrastructure initiatives. These allegations stem from substantial cost overruns and numerous project delays.

The inquiry began after the Union home ministry granted permission for a comprehensive investigation. This probe aims to expose the depth of alleged corruption and establish the roles of various parties, including government officials and private contractors. Notably, it concerns 24 hospital projects approved in 2018-19 at a cost of Rs 5,590 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticized the investigation process, demanding clarity and transparency about the charges. Despite Bharadwaj and Jain being named, numerous questions remain concerning the involvement of other officials and potential evidence. Meanwhile, details emerge on cost escalations and incomplete projects, highlighting the scope of the challenges faced by the Delhi government.

