Chaos and Tears: Kenya's Uprising Against Police Brutality

Following nationwide protests against police brutality and poor governance in Kenya, the death toll reached 16. Protesters expressed outrage over a blogger's death and civilian shooting, which led to destruction and looting. The government defended police actions, while citizens seek justice and accountability for the violence.

The death toll from the nationwide protests in Kenya over police brutality and poor governance has increased to 16, industry sources confirmed. The protests, which drew thousands of young Kenyans, led to the destruction of property as two police stations were notably burned by enraged demonstrators.

Taking to the streets in 23 out of the country's 47 counties, Kenyans voiced their demand for an end to police violence and better governance. The demonstrations, fuelled by the deaths of a detained blogger and a protester, amplified calls for President William Ruto to resign. The unrest follows the anniversary of previous significant protests over tax issues.

As the dust settles, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen urged police accountability and visited the affected areas in Nairobi. Stores suffered looting and fire damage, with traders reeling from losses amounting to thousands of dollars. Despite defending police actions, the government faces an increasing public call for sweeping reforms and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

