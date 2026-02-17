Kenyan Airport Workers Strike Disrupts Nairobi Hub

Kenyan airport workers called off their strike on Tuesday, following two days of flight delays and cancellations at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, one of Africa's major air transport hubs.

The strike, which was launched despite a court order, highlighted unresolved grievances between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and the aviation authority, particularly around a collective bargaining agreement. The transport ministry intervened to broker an end to the industrial action, promising that airport operations would soon return to normal, although the exact timeline remained unclear.

Passengers were left stranded, with some sleeping on the airport floor overnight. Kenyan traveler Teresa Kamau was among those affected, spending hours in limbo. Despite the disruption, some travelers expressed sympathy for the workers' plight, emphasizing the importance of their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)