Gaza Aid Standoff: Clans Step Up Amid Hamas Controversy

Israel has temporarily halted aid to Gaza, aiming to prevent Hamas from appropriating supplies, following images of masked men on aid trucks. Israeli spokesperson David Mencer stated aid was entering from the south, though entry to the north remained unspecified.

The United Nations reported a suspension of aid to northern Gaza, awaiting confirmation of continued evening arrivals. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a plan to stop Hamas from commandeering civilian-intended aid. Anonymous Israeli sources confirmed a two-day suspension to strategize further measures.

Various Gaza factions have taken security roles in the aid process. Despite Israel's accusations, Hamas denies seizing supplies. Local clans emphasize their protective efforts in distributing aid due to Gaza's acute shortages resulting from prolonged conflict with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)