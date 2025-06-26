Decoding Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Investigators have retrieved vital data from the flight recorders of the tragic Air India crash, the civil aviation ministry announced. The accident, claiming 260 lives, marks the worst aviation disaster in a decade. The retrieved data is a critical step in unraveling the cause of the crash.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12. The black boxes, containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, were located days after the crash. Data analysis has begun under the supervision of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, in conjunction with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

The investigation aims to reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the crash, with a focus on engine thrust and other potential causative factors. A preliminary report is expected in 30 days, offering insights and a clearer understanding of this catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)