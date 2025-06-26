NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Khalistani Terror Network Across Three States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on the Khalistani terror network, conducting comprehensive searches across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. A total of 18 locations were raided as part of the operation, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones, digital devices, and various documents.

The investigation is centered around individuals linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) outfit, including operatives Kulbir Sidhu and US-based Manish alias Kaka Rana. Sidhu is presently based in Germany and is known for his ties to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, residing in Pakistan.

The NIA's efforts are focused on unraveling the network behind a series of grenade attacks in Punjab, notably targeting the residence of former state minister Manoranjan Kalia in April 2025. The crackdown is a significant step in disrupting the operations of foreign-directed terrorist activities.

