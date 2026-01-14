Haryana Updates Economically Weaker Section Income Limit
The Haryana government has increased the annual family income limit for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. This adjustment aligns with the central guidelines and applies to reservations in direct recruitment and admissions to educational institutions within the state.
This decision was formalized through a letter issued by the Chief Secretary's Office, reflecting an official statement released on Wednesday. The revised income criterion will be applicable in both direct recruitment to civil posts and admissions to government and government-aided educational institutions in Haryana.
According to state government instructions, the previous Rs 6 lakh per annum limit was established in February 2019. Following a review, the government has opted to enhance this threshold to Rs 8 lakh, as per their official statement.
